Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 22- September 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SALINAS, ROEL

Age: 23 Address: PALMVIEW, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11651, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUDSON, BRADLEY ALLEN

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TERRY, RICHARD ALLEN

Age: 70 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11649, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



JAMES, ARMANDO

Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: