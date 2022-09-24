Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 23 – September 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BORALHO, TONY BEAR
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-09-23 Released: 2022-09-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10113, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
REICHENBERG, JOSEPH AMADOR
Age: 38 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10118, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10118, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10118, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STRAND, JOHN RALPH
Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PICERNO, ASPEN DANIELLE
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Scheduled Release: 2022-09-26 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10116, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10116, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10116, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10116, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
DURAN DE LA FUENTE, JOSE ANDRES
Age: 24 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10115, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHERWOOD, ROBIN LEVI DAVID
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Scheduled Release: 2022-09-26 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10112, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT