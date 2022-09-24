Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 23 – September 24, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BORALHO, TONY BEAR

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-09-23 Released: 2022-09-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10113, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



REICHENBERG, JOSEPH AMADOR

Age: 38 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10118, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10118, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10118, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STRAND, JOHN RALPH

Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PICERNO, ASPEN DANIELLE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Scheduled Release: 2022-09-26 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10116, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10116, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10116, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10116, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



DURAN DE LA FUENTE, JOSE ANDRES

Age: 24 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10115, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SHERWOOD, ROBIN LEVI DAVID

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-09-23 Scheduled Release: 2022-09-26 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: