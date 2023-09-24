Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 23 – September 24, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HENRY, CALEB COLTER

Age: 22 Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID

Booking: 2023-09-23 Released: 2023-09-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11653, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



TOVAR RAMOS, FERNANDO

Age: 60 Address: LOVELAND, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11656, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age: 39 Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11654, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11654, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALINAS, ROEL JR

Age: 23 Address: PALMVIEW, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11651, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HUDSON, BRADLEY ALLEN

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: