Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 23 – September 24, 2023

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HENRY, CALEB COLTER

Age: 22 Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID

Booking: 2023-09-23 Released: 2023-09-23

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11653, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

TOVAR RAMOS, FERNANDO

Age: 60 Address: LOVELAND, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11656, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROWN, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age: 39 Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11654, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11654, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SALINAS, ROEL JR

Age: 23 Address: PALMVIEW, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11651, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HUDSON, BRADLEY ALLEN

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR