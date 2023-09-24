Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 23 – September 24, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HENRY, CALEB COLTER
Age: 22 Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID
Booking: 2023-09-23 Released: 2023-09-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11653, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
TOVAR RAMOS, FERNANDO
Age: 60 Address: LOVELAND, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11656, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age: 39 Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11654, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11654, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALINAS, ROEL JR
Age: 23 Address: PALMVIEW, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11651, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HUDSON, BRADLEY ALLEN
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT