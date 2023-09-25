Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 24 – September 25, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TINIO, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRANK, JEFFERY LEE
Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11658, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JAMES, ARMANDO
Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-24
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11657, SURETY OR CASH, $1860, Court: GR Municipal Court