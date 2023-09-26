Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 25 – September 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FLECK, FRED SHANE
Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-09-25 Released: 2023-09-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11661, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
WINNER, WARREN EUGENE
Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11664, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
SMOCK, ZACHARY RYAN
Age: 29 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11663, CASH, $1696, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL
Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Date: 2023-09-25 Scheduled Release: 2023-10-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Remove or Circumvent Interlock Device -1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT