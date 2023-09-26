Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 25 – September 26, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FLECK, FRED SHANE

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-09-25 Released: 2023-09-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11661, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



WINNER, WARREN EUGENE

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11664, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



SMOCK, ZACHARY RYAN

Age: 29 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11663, CASH, $1696, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Date: 2023-09-25 Scheduled Release: 2023-10-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: