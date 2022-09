Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 26 – September 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GONZAQUE, AMBER NOELLE

Age: 37 Address: ANTIOCH, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-26 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Felonious Restraint – Risk of Bod Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Observe Signs or Markers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Limitations on Overtaking on the Left Status: PENDING, Bond: #10126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROMAN, JESSICA

Age: 41 Address: CARY, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-26 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: PASSENGER OVER 12 YRS Status: PENDING, Bond: #10125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STRAND, JASON CURTIS

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-09-26 Scheduled Release: 2022-10-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SMITH, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age: 35 Address: SPRING HILL, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-26 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Simple Battery (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10123, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEATTY, TIFFANI JEAN

Age: 42 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-26 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10122, CASH, $10000, Court: District Court



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 21 Address: JAMESTOWN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-26 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: