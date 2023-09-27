Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 26 – September 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD
Age: 35 Address: CHANDLER, AZ
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-09-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HOPKINS, KEITH DWAYNE
Age: 52 Address: AUBURN, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRANT, KAITLYN SAMANTHA BROOKE
Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession of Tobacco – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11666, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Cruelty to Animals: Fail to Provide Animal with Food, Drink, or Protection to Animal – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11665, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT