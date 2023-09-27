Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 26 – September 27, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD

Age: 35 Address: CHANDLER, AZ

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-09-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HOPKINS, KEITH DWAYNE

Age: 52 Address: AUBURN, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRANT, KAITLYN SAMANTHA BROOKE

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession of Tobacco – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11666, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



WESSEL, AMBER LEIGH

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: