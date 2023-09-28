Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 27 – September 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GOODMAN, MARGARET LITTLE FAWN
Age: 32 Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11669, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
MONTOYA, JACOB EDWARD
Age: 35 Address: CHANDLER, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11668, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT