Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 28 – September 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KATTAN, AUSTIN REES
Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Approaching /Entering Intersection – Yield Right of Way (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11672, CASH, $250, Court: RS Municipal Court
WATKINS, IRENE
Age: 37 Address: COTTONWOOD, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-09-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
PEREZ ZUNIGA, CESAR OMAR
Age: 28 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11671, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT