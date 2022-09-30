Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 29 – September 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LOPEZ, PONCHO DIEGO

Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-09-29 Released: 2022-09-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #10129, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



STEVENS, LACEY KAY

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10130, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

