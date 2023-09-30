Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 29 – September 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MARKO, ANATOLIY P
Age: 32 Address: PASCO, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TORRES, OSCAR MARTIN
Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAYRES, JEFFEREY WAYMAN
Age: 42 Address: FAIRMONT, WV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOMAS, ETHAN JAY
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2023-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11676, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11676, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11676, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
WORLEIN, LARRY G
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11675, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ALLEN, RUSSELL KURT
Age: 48 Address: SKULL VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, ALLISON ELLEN
Age: 28 Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT