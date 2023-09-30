Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 29 – September 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MARKO, ANATOLIY P

Age: 32 Address: PASCO, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11679, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor –

TORRES, OSCAR MARTIN

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAYRES, JEFFEREY WAYMAN

Age: 42 Address: FAIRMONT, WV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11677, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMAS, ETHAN JAY

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIALBooking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #11676, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11676, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #11676, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court



WORLEIN, LARRY G

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11675, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALLEN, RUSSELL KURT

Age: 48 Address: SKULL VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, ALLISON ELLEN

Age: 28 Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: