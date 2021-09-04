Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 3 – September 4, 2021





All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

AGUIRRE, ARMANDO GUADALUPE

Age: 42

Address: HOUSTON, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JOHNSON, ALIZE JAMES

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8581, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LIBERATORE, PAUL CLIFFORD

Age: 31

Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8580, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

Age: 33

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-09-03

Scheduled Release: 2022-01-24

Arresting Agency: RSMC

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SCHLAGER, JUSTIN L

Age: 35

Address: COLO SPRINGS, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHIVES, PATRICIA A

Age: 39

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: