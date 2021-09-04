Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 3 – September 4, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
AGUIRRE, ARMANDO GUADALUPE
Age: 42
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSON, ALIZE JAMES
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8581, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LIBERATORE, PAUL CLIFFORD
Age: 31
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8580, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
Age: 33
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-09-03
Scheduled Release: 2022-01-24
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
SCHLAGER, JUSTIN L
Age: 35
Address: COLO SPRINGS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8579, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHIVES, PATRICIA A
Age: 39
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT