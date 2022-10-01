Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 30 – October 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MCDANIEL, MATTHEW WAYNE
Age: 37 Address: MESA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-01 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SAMSTAD, JEREMY PAUL
Age: 40 Address: MINNEAPOLIS, MN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-30 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10135, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Taillights Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10135, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: GR Municipal Court
PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN
Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-30 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10133, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10133, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT