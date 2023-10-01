Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 30 – October 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

COOK, NICHOLAS ARTHUR

Age: 20 Booking: 2023-09-30

Released: 2023-09-30 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11680, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALLEN, BRIAN JEFFERSON

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11683, CASH, $1120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Habitual Criminal – Convicted of a Felonty on Two or More Previous Charges Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE

Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: