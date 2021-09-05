Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 4 – September 5, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
UPCHURCH, CHARLES WAYNE
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8586, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
STONE, JAYNA MARIE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MORGAN, AARON ANDREW
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8584, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
AGUIRRE, ARMANDO GUADALUPE
Age: 42
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANSON, MICHAEL ROY
Age: 61 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-09-04
Released: 2021-09-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
