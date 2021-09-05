Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 4 – September 5, 2021

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Booking: 2021-09-04 Released: 2021-09-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8585, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

UPCHURCH, CHARLES WAYNE

Age: 48 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-04 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8586, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

STONE, JAYNA MARIE

Age: 39 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-04 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

MORGAN, AARON ANDREW

Age: 43 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-04 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8584, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

AGUIRRE, ARMANDO GUADALUPE

Age: 42 
Address: HOUSTON, TX 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-04 
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ANSON, MICHAEL ROY

Age: 61 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-09-04
Released: 2021-09-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8585, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

    • Sponsor

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR