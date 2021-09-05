Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 4 – September 5, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Booking: 2021-09-04 Released: 2021-09-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #8585, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



UPCHURCH, CHARLES WAYNE

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8586, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



STONE, JAYNA MARIE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

MORGAN, AARON ANDREW

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8584, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



AGUIRRE, ARMANDO GUADALUPE

Age: 42

Address: HOUSTON, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8582, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANSON, MICHAEL ROY

Age: 61 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2021-09-04

Released: 2021-09-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #8585, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court