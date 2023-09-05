Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 4 – September 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CARAZO, JULIO CESAR
Age: 42 Address: OMAHA, NE
Booking: 2023-09-04 Released: 2023-09-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11568, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11568, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIGGAN, JEREMIAH LEO
Age: 25 Address: LA BARGE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-05 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11569, CASH, $580, Court: OTHER
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11569, CASH, $580, Court: OTHER