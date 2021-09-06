Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 5 – September 6, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SHIPWASH, DOUGLAS MICHAEL

Age: 38

Address: WEST COLUMBIA, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disorderly Conduct Status: , Bond: #8590, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



BENNALLY, FRANKLIN JOEL

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-05

Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8589, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAGAGNA, MARK JOSEPH

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8588, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: , Bond: #8588, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

