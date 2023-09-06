Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 5 – September 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RODRIGUEZ, RACHAEL ANNE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-09-05 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



Sponsor

TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 50 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11573, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TROTTA, BRIAN JOSEPH

Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMPBELL, SHAYLIE KAYE

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-09-05 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11570, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



RIGGAN, JEREMIAH LEO

Age: 25 Address: LA BARGE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-05 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: