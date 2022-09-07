Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 6 – September 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BROWN, GORDON JOSEPH

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-02-06 Released: 2022-09-06 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9260, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SLAGOWSKI, MISTY MAY

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10058, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAVEAU, DEENA MARIE

Age: 59 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10056, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHAFER, MATTHEW B

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-09-06 Released: 2022-09-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: OR’D, Bond: #10055, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor Status: OR’D, Bond: #10055, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHAFER, BRENDA LYNN

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-09-06 Released: 2022-09-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO