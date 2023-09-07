Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 6 – September 7, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DELGADILLO RAMIREZ, RAUL ALESSANDRO
Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RAMIREZ, DAVID C
Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11579, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11580, CASH, $2500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL
Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALLEN, BRIAN JEFFERSON
Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11576, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court
WINDERS, ADEN LEE
Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11575, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT