Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 6 – September 7, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DELGADILLO RAMIREZ, RAUL ALESSANDRO

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #11581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RAMIREZ, DAVID C

Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11579, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11580, CASH, $2500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



SALCEDO, SONIA ISABEL

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #11578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #11578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11578, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLEN, BRIAN JEFFERSON

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11576, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court



WINDERS, ADEN LEE

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: