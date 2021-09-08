Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 7 -September 8, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCKEEVER, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 44 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-07 
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8596, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

MCKINNEY, MATTHEW DONAVAN

Age: 43 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

ADAIR, TY DALTON

Age: 28 
Address: HELPER, UT
Booking: 2021-09-07 
Released: 2021-09-07 
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8594, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER

    • WEBBER, JESSICA LYNN

    Age: 25 
    Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
    Booking: 2021-09-07 
    Released: 2021-09-07 
    Type: PRE-TRIAL 
    Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8595, CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court

