Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 7 -September 8, 2021

MCKEEVER, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-07
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #8596, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCKINNEY, MATTHEW DONAVAN
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
ADAIR, TY DALTON
Age: 28
Address: HELPER, UT
Booking: 2021-09-07
Released: 2021-09-07
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8594, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER
WEBBER, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-09-07
Released: 2021-09-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8595, CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court