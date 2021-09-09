Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 8 – September 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KOSTER, DAVID ALLEN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8600, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAVIS, BRYSON JOSEPH
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Sell or Furnish Alcohol to Person < 21 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8599, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITEPLUME, KARL
Age: 43
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
No Charges Listed
CHURCH, CODY LINN
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-09-08
Released: 2021-09-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8597, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court:SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT