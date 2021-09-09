Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 8 – September 9, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KOSTER, DAVID ALLEN

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8600, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



DAVIS, BRYSON JOSEPH

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Sell or Furnish Alcohol to Person < 21 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8599, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITEPLUME, KARL

Age: 43

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

No Charges Listed

CHURCH, CODY LINN

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2021-09-08

Released: 2021-09-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO