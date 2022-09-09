Sweetwater County Arrest Report:: September 8 – September 9, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ESQUIBEL, TRAVIS RYAN
Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-09-08 Released: 2022-09-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10060, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
OFFRET, TRAVIS
Age: 43 Address: TREMONTON, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
MURPHY, AARON DAVID
Age: 53 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KING, TYLER JAMES
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2022-09-08 Arresting Agency: PROBCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #10061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT