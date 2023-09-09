Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 8 – September 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

THOMPSON, SAMANTHA S

Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-09-08 Released: 2023-09-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11587, CASH, $285, Court: GR Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, FREDRICK CHARLES

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11589, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11589, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #11589, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZEILER, CHARLES

Age: 69 Address: LYMAN, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

WITT, MICHAEL NATHANIAL

Age: 22 Address: ODGEN, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

ROBERTS, JOSEPH DAVID

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11586, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZANCANELLA, ANYSSA DESHAY

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



RUIZ, ARTHUR

Age: 43 Address: ROOSEVELT, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: