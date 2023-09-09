Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 8 – September 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
THOMPSON, SAMANTHA S
Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-09-08 Released: 2023-09-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11587, CASH, $285, Court: GR Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, FREDRICK CHARLES
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11589, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11589, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11589, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ZEILER, CHARLES
Age: 69 Address: LYMAN, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO
WITT, MICHAEL NATHANIAL
Age: 22 Address: ODGEN, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO
ROBERTS, JOSEPH DAVID
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11586, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ZANCANELLA, ANYSSA DESHAY
Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
RUIZ, ARTHUR
Age: 43 Address: ROOSEVELT, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11585, CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11585, CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11585, CASH, $7500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT