Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 9 – September 10, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8605, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FLETCHER, ANDREW CHRISTOPHER

Age: 33 
Address: CASPER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-09 
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KOSTER, DAVID ALLEN

Age: 55 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-09-09 
Released: 2021-09-09 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8600, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

