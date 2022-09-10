Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 9 – September 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PETZOLD, SIEGI JAMES

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Failure to Appear – Offense Not Forfeitable (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10068, CASH, $1140, Court: OTHER

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #10069, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court

Inattentive Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #10069, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court



SALCIDO, MANUEL

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Remand to Custody Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TIPPETTS, CODY JACK

Age: 31 Address: PLEASANT VIEW, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHIFFERMILLER, SEAN MICHAEL

Age: 18 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIELSEN, CLINTON PJ

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: