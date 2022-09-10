Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 9 – September 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PETZOLD, SIEGI JAMES
Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Failure to Appear – Offense Not Forfeitable (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10068, CASH, $1140, Court: OTHER
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10069, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Inattentive Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10069, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court
SALCIDO, MANUEL
Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Scheduled Release: 2023-07-17 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Remand to Custody
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TIPPETTS, CODY JACK
Age: 31 Address: PLEASANT VIEW, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
SHIFFERMILLER, SEAN MICHAEL
Age: 18 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NIELSEN, CLINTON PJ
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-09 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10065, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10065, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT