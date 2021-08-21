Sweetwater County Arrest Repot: August 20 – August 21, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ADAMS, CODY DEE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-08-20
Scheduled Release: 2021-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8539, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OCANA, DYLAN REID
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-08-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8536, CASH, $20000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
HAGENS, KOLTEN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-08-20
Released: 2021-08-20
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8534, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8534, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8534, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT