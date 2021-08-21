Sweetwater County Arrest Repot: August 20 – August 21, 2021

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

ADAMS, CODY DEE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-08-20
Scheduled Release: 2021-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8539, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ACOSTA, CHRISTIAN DE JESUS

Age: 26
Address: ONTARIO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-08-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8537, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

OCANA, DYLAN REID

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-08-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8536, CASH, $20000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

HAGENS, KOLTEN

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-08-20
Released: 2021-08-20
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: WHP
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8534, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8534, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8534, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

