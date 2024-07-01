Sweetwater County Arrest Repot: June 30 – July 1, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STOCKWELL, HUNTER THARIN

Age: 23

Address: KEIZER, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • False Reporting to Authorities – Crime
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SPICER, JACK PAUL

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12810, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12810, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Carry Concealed Firearm – Regulations
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12810, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court

HODDER, GRAE ALLEN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MAILBOY, CHELAINE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROWN, SAMUEL RYAN

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

PICKENS, BRYAN GENE

Age: 33

Address: LA GRANDE, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Signs
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12807, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VANARSDOL, LEONARD RICHARD

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

