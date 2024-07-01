Sweetwater County Arrest Repot: June 30 – July 1, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STOCKWELL, HUNTER THARIN
Age: 23
Address: KEIZER, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- False Reporting to Authorities – Crime
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SPICER, JACK PAUL
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12810, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12810, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Carry Concealed Firearm – Regulations
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12810, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court
HODDER, GRAE ALLEN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAILBOY, CHELAINE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-06-30
Scheduled Release: 2024-07-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, SAMUEL RYAN
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PICKENS, BRYAN GENE
Age: 33
Address: LA GRANDE, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12807, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VANARSDOL, LEONARD RICHARD
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT