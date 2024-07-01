Sweetwater County Arrest Repot: June 30 – July 1, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STOCKWELL, HUNTER THARIN

Age: 23

Address: KEIZER, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

False Reporting to Authorities – Crime Status: PENDING, Bond: #12811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SPICER, JACK PAUL

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12810, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12810, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court

Carry Concealed Firearm – Regulations Status: PENDING, Bond: #12810, CASH OR SURETY, $930, Court: RS Municipal Court



HODDER, GRAE ALLEN

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAILBOY, CHELAINE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Scheduled Release: 2024-07-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Abandoning Child – 1st Offense, 2 counts (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, SAMUEL RYAN

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12808, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PICKENS, BRYAN GENE

Age: 33

Address: LA GRANDE, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #12807, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VANARSDOL, LEONARD RICHARD

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-30

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: