Sweetwater County Arrests: Apr. 1 – Apr. 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MONTES, ROBERT R Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6163, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCCLIMANS, AMY DIANE Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

