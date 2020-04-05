Sweetwater County Arrests: Apr. 4 – Apr. 5, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GLOVER, BRADLEY DEAN Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6167, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6167, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6167, SURETY OR CASH, $2435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMAS, LOUIS JORDAN Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6166, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

