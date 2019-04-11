Sweetwater County Arrests: April 10-11, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LAWSON, TROY LEE Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-11

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #4130, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

CHRISTIANSEN, JORDAN RUSSELL Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Resist Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4129, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: GR Municipal Court

KILLETT, THOMAS ALAN Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #4128, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

Resist Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: GR Municipal Court

GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4124, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GOIDICH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-04-10

Released: 2019-04-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

