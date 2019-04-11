Sweetwater County Arrests: April 10-11, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LAWSON, TROY LEE
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4130, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
CHRISTIANSEN, JORDAN RUSSELL
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Resist Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4129, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: GR Municipal Court
KILLETT, THOMAS ALAN
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4128, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Resist Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: GR Municipal Court
GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4124, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOIDICH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-10
Released: 2019-04-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT