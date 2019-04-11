Sweetwater County Arrests: April 10-11, 2019

0
17

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Sponsor

 

LAWSON, TROY LEE

Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4130, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

CHRISTIANSEN, JORDAN RUSSELL

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Resist Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4129, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

KILLETT, THOMAS ALAN

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4128, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Resist Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond:  Court: GR Municipal Court

 

GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4124, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

GOIDICH, CHRISTOPHER PAUL

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-10
Released: 2019-04-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond:  Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR