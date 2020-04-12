Sweetwater County Arrests: April 11 – April 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SMITH, ERIC M Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SWEETS, MICHAEL WAYNE Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #6185, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARRA, HUGO ANTHONY Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6184, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #6183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6184, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

