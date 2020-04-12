Sweetwater County Arrests: April 11 – April 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SMITH, ERIC M
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6186, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SWEETS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6185, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PARRA, HUGO ANTHONY
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6184, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6184, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court