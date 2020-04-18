Sweetwater County Arrests: April 17 – April 18, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KIM, ALEX SUNG HWAN Age: 26 Address: PASADENA, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #6204, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERTS, ARA CHO Age: 28 Address: LOS ANGELES, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



