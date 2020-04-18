Sweetwater County Arrests: April 17 – April 18, 2020

0
67

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

KIM, ALEX SUNG HWAN

Age: 26
Address: PASADENA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6204, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

ROBERTS, ARA CHO

Age: 28
Address: LOS ANGELES, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-04-17
Released: 2020-04-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6203, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR