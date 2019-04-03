Sweetwater County Arrests: April 2-3, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4078, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4076, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court
GIBSON, KEVIN ANGELO
Age: 50
Address: CARBONDALE, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4074, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4075, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
RAEL, JERAMIA BLU
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-04-02
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
SULLIVAN, STEVEN J
Age: 29
Address: RTOCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4073, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
THULLEN, MELISSA ANN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT