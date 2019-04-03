Sweetwater County Arrests: April 2-3, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #4077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Refusal to Appear or Testify – Refuse to Obey Subpoena or Citation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4078, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4076, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court

GIBSON, KEVIN ANGELO Age: 50 Address: CARBONDALE, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-02 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4074, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4075, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER

RAEL, JERAMIA BLU Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-04-02

Scheduled Release: 2019-04-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

SULLIVAN, STEVEN J Age: 29

Address: RTOCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4073, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

THULLEN, MELISSA ANN Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: PENDING, Bond: #4072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

