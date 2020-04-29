Sweetwater County Arrests: April 28 – April 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

BINGHAM, WESLEY A Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs Status: PENDING, Bond: #6224, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

BARNEY, SHAD LELAND Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6223, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6223, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

LA FOUNTAIN, RAYANN MICHELLE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

