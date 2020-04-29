Sweetwater County Arrests: April 28 – April 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BINGHAM, WESLEY A
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-29
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6224, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
BARNEY, SHAD LELAND
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6223, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6223, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LA FOUNTAIN, RAYANN MICHELLE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6221, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT