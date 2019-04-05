Sweetwater County Arrests: April 4-5, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM Age: 34

Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #4093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

QUIGLEY, ANGEL LOUISE Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4089, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JONES, JUSTIN ROBERT Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-04-04

Released: 2019-04-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4092, CASH, $1226, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

