Sweetwater County Arrests: April 4-5, 2019

0
3

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Sponsor

 

GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 34
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

QUIGLEY, ANGEL LOUISE

Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4089, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

JONES, JUSTIN ROBERT

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-04
Released: 2019-04-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4092, CASH, $1226, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR