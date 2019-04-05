Sweetwater County Arrests: April 4-5, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4094, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 34
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
QUIGLEY, ANGEL LOUISE
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4089, CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-04-04
Released: 2019-04-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4092, CASH, $1226, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT