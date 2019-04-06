Sweetwater County Arrests: April 5-6, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

POINTER, JAMES EDWARD Age: 48

Address: RUSH SPRINGS, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4099, SURETY OR CASH, $1350, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4099, SURETY OR CASH, $1350, Court: RS Municipal Court

BECK, WILL JAMES Age: 38

Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NELSON, EVAN ZACHARY Age: 29

Address: BEMIDJI, MN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-05

Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

ONDLER, RODNEY DALE Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-04-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4095, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

