Sweetwater County Arrests: April 5-6, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
POINTER, JAMES EDWARD
Age: 48
Address: RUSH SPRINGS, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4099, SURETY OR CASH, $1350, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4099, SURETY OR CASH, $1350, Court: RS Municipal Court
BECK, WILL JAMES
Age: 38
Address: FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NELSON, EVAN ZACHARY
Age: 29
Address: BEMIDJI, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4096, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ONDLER, RODNEY DALE
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4095, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER