Sweetwater County Arrests: April 7 – April 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN JAMES

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6177, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BRYSON, MICHAEL ALEX

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

 

PATTON, ASHLEY NICOLE TAYLOR

Age: 21
Address: MINOT, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

COTTRELL, SPENCER DALE

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-04-07
Released: 2020-04-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6175, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

