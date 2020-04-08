Sweetwater County Arrests: April 7 – April 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

STOCKS, FLOYD RAIN JAMES Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6177, CASH, $350, Court: RS Municipal Court



BRYSON, MICHAEL ALEX Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #6176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6176, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

PATTON, ASHLEY NICOLE TAYLOR Age: 21 Address: MINOT, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #6173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

