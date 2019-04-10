Sweetwater County Arrests: April 9-10, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL

Age: 46
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-04-09
Scheduled Release: 2019-04-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond:  Court: GR Municipal Court

 

ANDREWS, JON PAUL GORDON

Age: 36
Address: PIONEER, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-04-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #4118, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

IGO, LISA MARIE

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-04-09
Released: 2019-04-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4120, CASH, $415, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

