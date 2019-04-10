Sweetwater County Arrests: April 9-10, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MEANS, MARK ANTHONY Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NORRIS, JOSEPH MICHAEL Age: 46

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-04-09

Scheduled Release: 2019-04-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: GR Municipal Court

ANDREWS, JON PAUL GORDON Age: 36

Address: PIONEER, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-04-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4118, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

IGO, LISA MARIE Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-04-09

Released: 2019-04-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4120, CASH, $415, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

