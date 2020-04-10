Sweetwater County Arrests: April 9 – April 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

BOWLIN, RUSSELL LEE

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

JAYROE, CAREY NEAL

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-04-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6180, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

 

CORZINE, DEAGAN WAYNE

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-04-09
Released: 2020-04-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
  • Attempting to Elude
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6181, SURETY OR CASH, $1175, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6181, SURETY OR CASH, $1175, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

