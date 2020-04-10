Sweetwater County Arrests: April 9 – April 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

BOWLIN, RUSSELL LEE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAYROE, CAREY NEAL Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-04-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Remand to Custody Status: PENDING, Bond: #6180, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

