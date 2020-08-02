Sweetwater County Arrests: August 1, 2020 – August 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

HUMPHREY, TAUREAN LASHONE Age: 37

Address: MOODY, AL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRENIER, BRANDON Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #6690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLUMBIE LEGRA, YADIANIS Age: 21

Address: MIAMI, FL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-08-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

