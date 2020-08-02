Sweetwater County Arrests: August 1, 2020 – August 2, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HUMPHREY, TAUREAN LASHONE
Age: 37
Address: MOODY, AL
Address: MOODY, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6691, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRENIER, BRANDON
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COLUMBIE LEGRA, YADIANIS
Age: 21
Address: MIAMI, FL
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6688, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOMSON, BRIAN RICHARD
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Booking Date: 2020-08-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- False Imprisonment
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6686, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT