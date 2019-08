Sweetwater County Arrests: August 1 – August 2, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MUNIZ, EDWIN ALEXIS Age: 23 Address: LOGAN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4785, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LORENZ, DAWSON MICHAEL JAMES Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4787, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SUTLER, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER Age: 31 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court

Color of Lighting Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #4786, SURETY OR CASH, $2245, Court: RS Municipal Court



SLAUGH, RYAN EDWARD Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4784, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BERNAL, JOSEPH SAMUEL Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4783, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4783, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4782, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FROMAN, TROY LEWIS Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4778, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4781, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GAUTREAUX, JOSHUA JAMES Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2019-03-15 Released: 2019-08-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #3964, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #3964, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court