Sweetwater County Arrests: August 10 – Aug 11, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4843, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4843, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4842, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

FERNANDEZ, BRYON MATTHEW

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4841, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

