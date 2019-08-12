Sweetwater County Arrests: August 11 – August 12, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: Bond: #4848, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



BROSH, MATTHEW TROY Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-11 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4846, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



CORDOVA, ROBERT DAVID Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth, 12 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OAKLEY, RAUL RAY Age: 64 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2019-08-11 Released: 2019-08-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4847, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY