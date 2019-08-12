Sweetwater County Arrests: August 11 – August 12, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KELLY, ISABEL MELISSA
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: Bond: #4848, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
BROSH, MATTHEW TROY
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4846, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
CORDOVA, ROBERT DAVID
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Kidnapping – Facilitate Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth, 12 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OAKLEY, RAUL RAY
Age: 64
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-11
Released: 2019-08-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4847, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-11
Released: 2019-08-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4844, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court