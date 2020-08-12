Sweetwater County Arrests: August 11 – August 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JAMES, CHASE STEPHON Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SILER, THERA LEANNE Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult Status: PENDING, Bond: #6743, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



CELIS, SONIA L Age: 29 Address: FREEDOM, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6742, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN Age: 22 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-11 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #6738, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #6738, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #6739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #6739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #6739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOLMAN, ANTHONY DARNELL Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2020-08-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6737, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court



MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-08-11 Released: 2020-08-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

