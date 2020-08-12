Sweetwater County Arrests: August 11 – August 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

JAMES, CHASE STEPHON

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SILER, THERA LEANNE

Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6743, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

 

 

 

CELIS, SONIA L

Age: 29
Address: FREEDOM, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6742, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6738, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6738, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

HOLMAN, ANTHONY DARNELL

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6737, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court

 

MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-08-11
Released: 2020-08-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MARBLE, MADISEN MORNING

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-11
Released: 2020-08-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

