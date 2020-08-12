Sweetwater County Arrests: August 11 – August 12, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JAMES, CHASE STEPHON
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SILER, THERA LEANNE
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6743, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
CELIS, SONIA L
Age: 29
Address: FREEDOM, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6742, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
CUDNEY, CLAY ALLEN
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6738, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6738, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HOLMAN, ANTHONY DARNELL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-08-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6737, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court
MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-08-11
Released: 2020-08-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARBLE, MADISEN MORNING
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-11
Released: 2020-08-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies, 3 counts
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT