Sweetwater County Arrests: August 12 -August 13, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

AVERETT, BRETT HOWARD Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PHIFER, SABLE D Age: 29 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

SJOSTROM, KIANA JADE Age: 19 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6749, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



JAMES, CHASE STEPHON Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #6746, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Advertisement

RITCHISON, JOSHUA CRAIG Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-08-12 Released: 2020-08-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6745, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6745, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries Status: PENDING, Bond: #6745, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRANKEY, JUSTIN SCOTT Age: 50 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2020-08-12 Released: 2020-08-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6748, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court



Advertisement

BAUER, MORGAN RENAE Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-08-12 Released: 2020-08-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FERGUSON, KIMBERLY JEAN Age: 57 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-12 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6752, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6752, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PRITCHARD, SCOTT Age: 50 Address: RANIER, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-08-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

