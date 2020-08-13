Sweetwater County Arrests: August 12 -August 13, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
AVERETT, BRETT HOWARD
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PHIFER, SABLE D
Age: 29
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SJOSTROM, KIANA JADE
Age: 19
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6749, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
JAMES, CHASE STEPHON
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6746, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RITCHISON, JOSHUA CRAIG
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-12
Released: 2020-08-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6745, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6745, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Death or Personal Injuries
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6745, SURETY OR CASH, $3500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRANKEY, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-08-12
Released: 2020-08-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6748, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
BAUER, MORGAN RENAE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-08-12
Released: 2020-08-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FERGUSON, KIMBERLY JEAN
Age: 57
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6752, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6752, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PRITCHARD, SCOTT
Age: 50
Address: RANIER, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6751, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT