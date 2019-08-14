Sweetwater County Arrests: August 13 – August 14, 2019



MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUNDELL, ELIJAH JOHN Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERNANDEZ, TANYA Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR Age: 40 Address: EDEN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4859, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: District Court



SORLIE, KENNETH DEAN Age: 69 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2019-08-13 Released: 2019-08-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4863, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4863, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ZUKOSKI, STANLEY CLAYTON Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-08-13 Released: 2019-08-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4860, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

