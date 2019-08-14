Sweetwater County Arrests: August 13 – August 14, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

RUNDELL, ELIJAH JOHN

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

HERNANDEZ, TANYA

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR

Age: 40
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4859, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: District Court

 

SORLIE, KENNETH DEAN

Age: 69
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-13
Released: 2019-08-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4863, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4863, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

ZUKOSKI, STANLEY CLAYTON

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-13
Released: 2019-08-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4860, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

RIGGS, DANIEL JOHN

Age: 32
Address: NEWCASTLE, WY
Booking: 2019-04-13
Released: 2019-08-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4143, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4143, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense, 3 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4482, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

