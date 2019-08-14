Sweetwater County Arrests: August 13 – August 14, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4865, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUNDELL, ELIJAH JOHN
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERNANDEZ, TANYA
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOREN, THOMAS ARTHUR
Age: 40
Address: EDEN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4859, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: District Court
SORLIE, KENNETH DEAN
Age: 69
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-08-13
Released: 2019-08-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4863, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4863, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ZUKOSKI, STANLEY CLAYTON
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-13
Released: 2019-08-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4860, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
RIGGS, DANIEL JOHN
Age: 32
Address: NEWCASTLE, WY
Booking: 2019-04-13
Released: 2019-08-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4143, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4143, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense, 3 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4482, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT