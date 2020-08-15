Sweetwater County Arrests: August 14 – August 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SWENSEN, MCKENZIE MARIE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6774, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6774, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #6774, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court
GREENE, JAMES TYLER
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: , Bond: #6773, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
BOZNER, MAX FRANK
Age: 47
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6772, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALCIDO, MANUEL
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6769, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6768, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
REID, ALANNAH DEL
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6767, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
SLOAT, MARIA L
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6765, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
MALONE, QUYNN ROSE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: , Bond: #6766, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT