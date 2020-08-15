Sweetwater County Arrests: August 14 – August 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

SWENSEN, MCKENZIE MARIE

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6774, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6774, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #6774, SURETY OR CASH, $1375, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GREENE, JAMES TYLER

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: , Bond: #6773, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

 

BOZNER, MAX FRANK

Age: 47
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6772, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SALCIDO, MANUEL

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6769, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6768, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

REID, ALANNAH DEL

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6767, SURETY OR CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

SLOAT, MARIA L

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #6765, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MALONE, QUYNN ROSE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2020-08-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Remand to Custody
    • Status: , Bond: #6766, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

