Sweetwater County Arrests: August 15 – Aug 16, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WIGGEN, ANDREW GREG

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4876, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

 

LOTT, CHASE ROBERT

Age: 27
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4875, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-08-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

JACOBO PINEDA, MARTHA B

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-15
Released: 2019-08-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4873, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

