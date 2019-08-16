Sweetwater County Arrests: August 15 – Aug 16, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WIGGEN, ANDREW GREG Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-15 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4876, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



LOTT, CHASE ROBERT Age: 27 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4875, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2019-08-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4871, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

