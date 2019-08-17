Sweetwater County Arrests: August 16 – August 17, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GAMBLE, LEANNA ROSE Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4881, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MILLER, ANDREW SCOTT Age: 24 Address: SINCLAIR, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-08-16 Scheduled Release: 2019-08-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – < $1000 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WARREN, RONNIE Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-08-16 Scheduled Release: 2019-08-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDREATTA, MINDY LOU Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2019-08-16 Scheduled Release: 2019-08-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-08-16 Released: 2019-08-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4880, CASH, $545, Court: OTHER



HILTY, SIERRA ANN Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-08-16 Released: 2019-08-16 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

