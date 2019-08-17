Sweetwater County Arrests: August 16 – August 17, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GAMBLE, LEANNA ROSE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4881, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MILLER, ANDREW SCOTT
Age: 24
Address: SINCLAIR, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WARREN, RONNIE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDREATTA, MINDY LOU
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-08-16
Scheduled Release: 2019-08-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KESSNER, CAMMERON GENE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-16
Released: 2019-08-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4880, CASH, $545, Court: OTHER
HILTY, SIERRA ANN
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-16
Released: 2019-08-16
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4877, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PRUITT, COLTON
Age: 28
Address: GARVIN, OK
Booking: 2019-08-16
Released: 2019-08-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4878, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, B